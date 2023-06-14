It’s a legal action, there is no political vendetta: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the arrest of State Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji is a complete legal action and there is no political vendetta.

Addressing press persons in the Kamalalayam (State BJP Headquarters), the BJP state chief said that as per the Supreme Court's direction, the Enforcement Directorate has raided the Senthilbalaji's residence and detained him for further inquiries in connection with the cash for jobs scam.

Dismissing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's allegations, Annamalai said that the BJP has no need to take revenge on anyone.

"What kind of political vendetta is involved in this? Even our Chief Minister MK Stalin when he was an opposition leader in 2016, he himself said that the then AIADMK man V Senthilbalaji was corrupt and demanded for a fair probe into this matter. There is no room for political vendetta in this. Legal action is being initiated by ED as per SC's direction. The Chief Minister and the ruling DMK should fully cooperate for the ED and other central agencies. Issuing a contradictory statements, the chief minister should not tarnish Tamil Nadu's image," he added.

"Everything is being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Based on the evidence gathered, ED initiated the legal action. The opposition's allegations have been thoroughly politicised. There is no truth in their allegations," IPS officer turned politician Annamalai said alluding to the DMK and other parties' statements.