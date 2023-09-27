ITI student found dead inTiruchy with throat slit

TIRUCHY: A government ITI student was found dead with his throat slit in front of his house in Tiruchy during the wee hours of Tuesday. On information, police reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

P Gokul (19), a resident of Kodiyalam village near Jeeyapuram, is a second-year student of the Government ITI. On Tuesday morning, Gokul was found dead with throat slit in front of his house.

The police registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, the Jeeyapuram DSP after inspecting the spot, said, the deceased had a gang rivalry in the locality and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.