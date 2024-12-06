ITI student body recovered from pond in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: After one day of search, the body of the ITI student Kathir, who drowned in a pond in Nathapattu, Cuddalore, was recovered today (Friday), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Students studying at the Government ITI in the Semmandalam area of Cuddalore district went to bathe in the pond in Nathapattu on Thursday.

It is reported that a student named Kathir unexpectedly drowned and disappeared.

Upon receiving the information, the fire department and the NDRF arrived at the spot on Thursday and engaged in the search for the drowned student.

The search continued throughout the day on Thursday but the student could not be found and later the body was recovered on Friday.

Following the incident, the student's relatives blocked the road and got involved in the protest.

The deceased body was sent to Cuddalore Government Hospital for autopsy.