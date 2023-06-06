ITI cert mandatory for road inspector post: Court

CHENNAI: Quashing a notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court said the candidates who possessed ITI certificate in civil draughtsmenship were eligible to take part in the recruitment process for the post of road inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

After hearing the case, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench noted that the recruitment rules stipulated that the candidates aspiring to be directly recruited as road inspectors “must possess an ITI certificate in Civil Draughtsmenship from a recognised university”.

Possession of an ITI certificate in civil draughtsmenship, therefore, becomes an essential qualification and a diploma holder can claim preferential treatment only if he possessed an ITI certificate, the court ruled.

The petitioners, Amuthavanan and Elangovan, moved the HC seeking an order to quash the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) which allows the candidates having a diploma and degree to apply for the post of road inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, even if they do not possess ITI certificate.

The counsel who appeared for TNPSC said that the impugned notification was in consonance with the recruitment rules of Section 25 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016. Further, according to the respondents, even candidates possessing higher qualifications were eligible to take part in the recruitment process, he added. Therefore, the exclusion would run counter to the express terms of the recruitment notification.