It was Kalaignar’s idea to have med colleges in every district, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Responding to the comments of Tamilisai Soundararajan on the State government not keeping the promises made to the people as several projects such as new medical colleges are delayed, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that they are delayed because of the Union government.

The government is trying to talk to Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss the additional medical seats and new medical colleges in the State.

He said that we are currently seeking an appointment with Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss various issues related to medical education and healthcare services in the State. "Last month, we were given some dates, but unfortunately, we could not meet him at that time. This month, we have requested a meeting, and we have been informed that it will be scheduled after the 5th of this month, following the elections in Delhi, " said the minister.

He said that he wants to discuss the need for additional medical seats in various medical colleges in Tamil Nadu with the Union Health Minister. The State government will be requesting medical colleges in districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tirupathur.

"These demands have been consistently made by our government, and it was first proposed by our former Chief Minister, Kalaignar in 2010-11. He stated that having a medical college in each district is one of the goals of our government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also mentioned this last year, but it was first proposed by Kalaignar in 2011. We have been consistently making this demand, and I have personally raised this issue over 10 times with the former Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, " he said.

He added that the department will continue to push for this demand with the current Union Health Minister JP Nadda. He said that it would be great if Tamilisai Soundararajan would take these demands to the Union Health Minister and seek his support in establishing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.