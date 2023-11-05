IT raids continue for the third day in places linked to Minister EV Velu

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has been raiding the house of Tamil Nadu Minister for Highways and Public Works EV Velu, and the search is going on for the third consecutive day.

The search operations are underway at many places linked to the Minister.

Income Tax officials, under the security of CRPF personnel, conducted raids at various places in Chennai and Thiruvannamalai linked to Minister EV Velu. A search was also conducted at the house of Minister AV Velu's son and a college owned by EV Velu in Tiruvannamalai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Income Tax Department has not disclosed information about the documents seized in the raid so far.

It is expected that seized information will be released at the end of the raid, the report added.

The probe is being conducted based on allegations of asset accumulation and tax evasion. It is to be noted that before the 2021 assembly elections, the IT department conducted audits in places owned by Minister EV Velu.