IT raid at lithium battery manufacturing unit in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: IT sleuths searched a lithium battery manufacturing unit in Tiruchy for the second consecutive day on Friday for reportedly evading tax.

Wilson Michael, a resident of KK Nagar has been running Jascon Energy Pvt Ltd at Kallanai Road in Tiruchy since 2018 and the firm has been manufacturing lithium batteries and solar panels.

The workers in the firm were not given a salary for the past three months. Against such a backdrop, on Thursday a team of 6 officials from Chennai and Tiruchy IT department conducted a raid that lasted till Friday.

It is said that Ramalingam, the relative of EPS is said to be a partner of this unit and it is suspected that the raid was based on the searches in the firms of Ramalingam.