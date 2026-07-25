IT officials attack case: Court allows Balaji's brother to sign for bail in Chennai

TIRUCHY: A Karur court on Friday (July 24) allowed Ashok Kumar, brother of former DMK minister and MLA V Senthilbalaji, to comply with the conditions of his anticipatory bail in the Income Tax officials attack case by signing at the Triplicane police station in Chennai instead of the Karur Town police station.
Ashok Kumar moved the Karur court, stating that he was already required to sign the register at the Triplicane police station twice daily in connection with the alleged horse-trading conspiracy case linked to an attempt to topple the TVK government. He argued that complying with bail conditions simultaneously in Chennai and Karur was not feasible.
Accepting the plea, Judge Mahesh permitted Ashok Kumar to execute the bail conditions for both cases in Chennai. A copy of the order was subsequently issued to him.
The Karur Town police had registered a case based on a complaint by Income Tax official Gayathri against Ashok Kumar and around 100 DMK cadres, including Karur Mayor Kavitha Ganesan, alleging an attack on tax sleuths. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail with a condition that the accused sign the register at the Karur Town police station twice a day on four Saturdays.