It is for legislature to legislate’: Madras High Court dismisses PIL on bye-elections

The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, in its order on Thursday, noted that the relief sought could not be granted. “It is for the legislature to legislate. We cannot legislate,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

Advocate K Suthan of Saidapet had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on the bye-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

In his petition, Suthan contended that when an elected representative resigns shortly after an election for personal or political reasons, a statutory restriction should be considered to prevent the person from contesting elections to Parliament or a State Legislative Assembly for the next five years.