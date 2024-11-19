IT dept raids residence of Polyhose MD in Chennai; other firms across TN too under radar

CHENNAI: Over 50 official vehicles from the Income Tax Department's Chennai office travelled across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to conduct searches at premises linked to well-known construction and manufacturing companies.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Income Tax sleuths also raided the residence of YJ Shabbir, Managing Director of Polyhose India, in Abiramapuram, Chennai. More than 15 officers from IT officials in three vehicles were part of the convoy that went to his house.

The Chennai-based fluid conveyance system major Polyhose was in the news recently after it inked a pact with Lubrizol, a global leader in speciality chemicals, to establish a greenfield specialised manufacturing unit near Chennai to make high-precision medical tubes.