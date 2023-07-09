Issues resolved, NCTPS-III to go live by October

CHENNAI: The 800 MW North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) stage III, which was expected to be commissioned during the peak of summer, is likely to commence trial operation only by October.

Finance, Electricity and Human Resources Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu along with Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhoni reviewed the ongoing project works.

After reviewing the thermal project work, the minister instructed the officials to take all steps to speed up the works and complete it by the end of October so that trial could be commenced.



NCTPS Stage III was originally planned to be commissioned by April 2019 but was facing delay owing to various reasons including the impact of Covid-19.

According to the Tangedco sources, the BHEL which is awarded the main plant package (Boiler, Turbine and Generator) contract has almost completed its works. However, BGR Energy Systems Limited (BGRESL), which is supposed to complete the remaining work, lags behind in the execution of the coal handling plant and ash handling plant, both critical for the operation of the plant, sources said.

On Thursday, the minister inspected the ash handling plant, cooling water pump house, cooling tower, coal handling plant, additional coal conveyor belt and turbine generator. The officials informed the minister that all the pending works and the works on cleaning the pipeline and the water vapour from the boiler to the turbine would be completed soon. They also assured to complete transmission tower works shortly.

Thangam Thennarasu said that core issues for the delay have been identified. “We have decided on what works should be completed on a priority basis and who is responsible for it for the earliest to commission the power plant,” he said. He added that contractors were told to address teething issues.