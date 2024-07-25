Issue warrant against TN police chief Jiwal, ex-Home Secretary Amudha & ex-Chennai CoP Rathore: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Registry to issue warrant against Secretary to Revenue department P Amudha, for Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal and the Director of Tamil Nadu Police Training College Sandeep Rai Rathore for not complying with Court ordered by not revising the pay scale to the sweepers worked at Chennai Commissionerate.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice PT Asha observed that the warrant can be recalled if the Court order complied by then, while hearing a contempt petition moved by Kondammal and others.

In 2013, the High Court has admitted the petition moved by the sweepers who have worked in the Chennai Commissionerate seeking to revise their pay scale from Rs.1300 - 3000 to Rs 2550 - 3200.

Upon hearing the petition the High Court directed the State to revise the pay scale.

However, the order was challenged by the State. In 2015, after hearing the appeal a division bench of the High Court dismissed it and directed to comply with the single judge order.

The contempt petitioner is now claiming that the Court's order was not complied by the then Secretary to Home department P Amudha, DGP Shankar Jiwal and former City Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.