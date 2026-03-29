Issue service certificates for TET applicants by Apr 10: Directorate of Elementary Education

DT Next's March 14 report 'Applying for TET needlessly strenuous, rue teachers' highlighted that the in-service teachers applying for TET had been facing several issues in providing a service certificate, as the procedures are not uniform.

Hence, DEE, in its notification recently, had urged all district Block Education Officers/District Education Officers to take appropriate steps to issue the service certificates before April 10.

"If any teacher does not receive a service certificate or receives it late, and a situation arises where it is not possible to apply for the TET exam, the respective official will be held responsible. Therefore, the department requests special attention to ensure service certificates are issued to all teachers immediately without delay," added the notification.

As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TNTET for in-service teachers will be held on July 4 and 5, and the last date for the teachers to apply for the exam is April 10.