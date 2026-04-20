Issue no caste certificate to Parthiban, directs Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Sholinganallur tahsildar to issue a 'no caste, no religion' certificate to actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban on or before April 29, 2026.
Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban had filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking issuance of a "no caste, no religion" certificate.
In his plea, Parthiban had submitted that he had discontinued his studies after completing SSLC and had not obtained his school certificate, which would ordinarily contain personal particulars such as date of birth, religion, and caste as recorded by his parents at the time of admission.
The petitioner sought a direction to the tahsildar of Sholinganallur, Chennai, to consider his application dated March 20, 2026, and issue the 'no caste, no religion' certificate within the stipulated time frame.
The matter came for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, and the court observed that a division bench of the High Court had already directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to issue such certificates.
It further noted that, in the event of non-compliance with the said direction, it would be open to the petitioner to initiate contempt proceedings.
The court then directed the Sholinganallur tahsildar to issue the "no caste, no religion" certificate to the petitioner on or before April 29, 2026, and adjourned the matter for reporting compliance.