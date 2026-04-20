Issue no caste certificate to Parthiban, directs Madras HC

Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban had filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking issuance of a "no caste, no religion" certificate.



In his plea, Parthiban had submitted that he had discontinued his studies after completing SSLC and had not obtained his school certificate, which would ordinarily contain personal particulars such as date of birth, religion, and caste as recorded by his parents at the time of admission.



The petitioner sought a direction to the tahsildar of Sholinganallur, Chennai, to consider his application dated March 20, 2026, and issue the 'no caste, no religion' certificate within the stipulated time frame.



The matter came for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, and the court observed that a division bench of the High Court had already directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to issue such certificates.