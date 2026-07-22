Issue fresh notice to CM Vijay on election plea, directs Madras HC

In his election petition, RD Shekar alleged that Vijay had furnished contradictory information in his election affidavit and had failed to properly disclose his assets and pending criminal cases. He sought a declaration that Vijay's election be declared void.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, counsel Richardson Wilson, appearing for RD Shekar, submitted that notices had not been served on Chief Minister Vijay and the Returning Officer, who have been arrayed as respondents in the case.

Recording the submission, Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed that fresh notices be issued to Chief Minister Vijay, the Returning Officer and the other respondents, and adjourned the matter by two weeks.