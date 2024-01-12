Issue family cards immediately: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that the government is trying to keep the beneficiaries of the KMUT (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme by not issuing new family cards, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to issue the cards immediately.

In a statement, Anbumani said that smart family cards have not been issued to families that applied since January 2023.

"Family card is a fundamental document and basic document to provide government benefits. It is condemnable that the Food and Consumer Protection department is delaying the cards," he said.

He opined that the cards are issued based on Aadhar cards and the details of the applicants can be easily verified. Between May 2021 and February 2023, around 13.87 lakh family cards have been issued.

"Most of the applicants have even received the smart card numbers. If the government tries, cards can be issued in a week. To get caste certificates, nativity certificates, to open bank accounts, and others, family cards are a must. Due to the delay, lakhs of people are suffering without government schemes and rights. Tamil Nadu government should realize their suffering," he urged.

Saying that the approach of the government is wrong if it delays cards to avoid providing KMUT benefits to women, Anbumani urged not to deny the rights and ensure the distribution of cards immediately.