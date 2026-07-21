Issue circular on court conduct for personnel, HC tells DGP

The prosecution's case was that V Arumugam, then serving as a Special Sub-Inspector of Police at Arakandanallur police station, appeared as a prosecution witness before the Judicial Magistrate, Tirukoilur, on November 25, 2014. During his deposition, the Magistrate observed that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol due to the smell of alcohol on his breath, his incoherent speech and his behaviour, and directed him to undergo a medical examination. The medical officer found that his breath smelled of alcohol and issued a Drunkenness Certificate. Though blood and urine tests were not conducted, Arumugam neither objected to nor refused the medical examination.

Departmental disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him, and he was placed under suspension. The Disciplinary Authority imposed the major penalty of compulsory retirement from service.

Arumugam filed a statutory appeal. Taking a lenient view, the Appellate Authority modified the punishment of compulsory retirement to postponement of his next increment for a period of three years, with a consequential postponement of his future increments.