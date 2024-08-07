Issue appointment orders to TWAD Board engineers: PMK urges TNPSC

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to hand over the appointment orders to engineers and draughtsmen as they cleared the competitive exam more than 120 days ago.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the TNPSC selected 49 junior engineers and 49 junior draughtsmen for Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board).

"Delaying the issuance of appointment orders even after 120 days raises suspicion. Exams were conducted to fill 1,230 engineers posts in various departments were conducted in May 2023 and results were released in September. Counselling was held in April 2024. Of the 1,230 candidates, 1,132 candidates have been allocated departments and appointment orders were given, " he pointed.

Saying that 98 candidates, who selected TWAD Board are awaiting the appointment orders.

"Appointment orders have been delayed due to unknown reasons. Due to this, candidates are in a depressed state. They fear that their jobs would be given to others by malpractices," he said.

Urging the government to understand the disappointment of the candidates, who prepared for the exams for years, Ramadoss requested the government to end their wait by issuing appointment orders of the TWAD Board immediately.