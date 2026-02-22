Issue appointment orders to 4,010 selected candidates: Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN Government

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately approach the Madras High Court to vacate the stay on appointments and issue job orders to 4,010 candidates selected for Health Inspector and Cooperative Department posts, stating that their future should not be jeopardised due to prolonged legal hurdles.
In a statement, Anbumani said that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board had issued a notification on October 27 last year to fill 1,429 Health Inspector posts.
The competitive examination for the same was conducted on December 7, the results were announced within weeks, and certificate verification was completed.
Appointment orders were scheduled to be issued earlier this month, but were withheld at the last moment due to a Court stay.
Similarly, Anbumani pointed out that the Cooperative Department had conducted examinations in October to fill 2,581 posts of Assistants and Junior Assistants, followed by certificate verification in November.
Yet, the final selection list has not been released, reportedly due to pending court cases.
He noted that many of the selected Health Inspectors had served on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic and under various public health schemes.
With Assembly elections likely to be announced soon, he warned that further delays could permanently deny these candidates their long-awaited government jobs.
Anbumani urged the state government to act swiftly, remove the legal obstacles, and ensure that all 4,010 selected candidates receive their appointment orders without further delay.