ISRO to build human space analog habitat in Bengaluru

The facility is being developed to support simulations of missions lasting up to 60 days. The project is part of India's preparations under the Gaganyaan programme and is expected to play an important role in training and evaluating Indian astronauts, or Gaganyatris, for future long duration missions.

The proposed habitat will have a core module measuring about five metres in diameter and five metres in height, spread across two levels. The first level will include three crew workstations, equipment racks, and a payload rack, while the second level will have a galley, dining area, avionics dashboard, and exercise facilities, including a treadmill, cycle ergometer, and strength trainer.

It will also include an airlock module equipped with an air shower and spacesuit rack. A separate crew personal module will provide two storey sleeping bunks, a vacuum toilet, mist shower, and waterless washing machine.

One of the key features will be its closed loop habitability system, designed for a four-member crew. The habitat will maintain controlled environmental conditions, including temperature between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.