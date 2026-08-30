ISRO in final preparations phase for GSLV-F17 mission

The GSLV-F17 was moved to the Second Launch Pad (SLP) around 8 pm. The mission is scheduled for launch on September 4 and will place the 2,367-kg EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (SubGTO). The orbit will have a perigee (closest point to Earth from satellite) of 170 km and an apogee (highest point from the satellite) of 28,934 km.

EOS-05 is a civilian and strategic Earth observation satellite designed to provide frequent, near-real-time imagery of large areas of the country. It is being launched as a replacement for EOS-03, also known as GISAT-1, which was lost during the failed GSLV-F10 mission on August 12, 2021.

The GSLV-F10 mission failed because of a technical anomaly in its cryogenic upper stage. While the first and second stages performed normally after lift-off, the cryogenic engine in the third stage failed to ignite, resulting in the loss of the EOS-03 satellite.