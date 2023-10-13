Israel-Hamas flare up: 21 Tamils return to State

CHENNAI: 21 Tamils have returned home from Israel escaping a bloody conflict in the Middle Eastern nation on Friday. They are part of the first batch of the 212 Indians who have been evacuated by Indian government's "Operation Ajay". Of the 21 Tamils, 14 belong to Chennai

The first batch of Indians were rescued and were brought to the national capital on Friday morning. They were greeted Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.

The External Affairs Ministry has said that they are committed to the safety of all the Indians.