Island issue will be resolved through diplomatic dialogue, promises Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalaion Tuesday said an amicable solution would be reached over the Katchatheevu issue by holding diplomatic talks with the Sri Lankan government.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Chinnathadagam area in Coimbatore outskirts, the BJP leader said the central government would hold talks with Sri Lanka over reclaiming fishing rights in the islet.

“The fishermen should be granted a license for deep sea fishing. Only two years ago, an official stand over retrieving Katchatheevu was taken by the BJP. I have personally met and discussed with politicians of the ruling party and friends in Sri Lanka on the issue,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP is approaching the issue legally and scientifically, Annamalai said the central government has been mulling different options like allowing 10,000 fishermen into deep sea fishing and as well as retrieval of Katchatheevu.

“Having failed so many years, the opposition political parties have no right to attack me now over the issue. I have applied for some more information regarding Katchatheevu through RTI. Political parties, which term my statements on the island to be a lie, can come for a debate with me,” he dared.

‘Ignore Seeman’

Responding to a query on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman calling him as his sleeper cell in the BJP, Annamalai asked not to give any significance to Seeman as he does not have either any symbol or vote.

The BJP leader also said Tasmac outlets should be closed and instead toddy shops be opened for the benefit of farmers.