ISIS sympathiser among 3 held for extortion in Otteri

CHENNAI: A sympathiser of ISIS, among three individuals, was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on a trust-owned property in Otteri, stealing valuables, and threatening a worker at the trust.

The accused, Salavudeen, Abdul Rahim, and Mohammed Rahim, were apprehended by police early morning on Thursday, following a complaint filed by Mohammed Alavudin, (75). According to the complainant, the suspects broke into the property, damaged the locks, and stole valuables. They also threatened him at knifepoint saying that they would cut him into pieces and throw him in the sea when he refused to part with cash and key of the bureau on September 13.

Of the arrested, Salavudeen is an ISIS sympathiser. Police are on the lookout for another ISIS sympathiser identified as Savaruddin, in connection with the crime.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS and are investigating the matter.