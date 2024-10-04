Isha Foundation case: Madras HC abstains from hearing habeas corpus petition

CHENNAI: Citing the Supreme Court's take over of the case, the Madras High Court said it abstains from hearing a habeas corpus petition filed against Isha Foundation over allegations that two women have been held captive in the ashram and alienated from their parents.

The division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam was hearing the habeas corpus petition (HCP) moved by S Kamaraj, retired professor and agricultural scientist, seeking the custody of his daughters Geetha alias Ma Mathi and Latha alias Ma Maayu, from the ‘clutches’ of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The counsel who appeared for Isha submitted the letter stating that the Supreme Court has stayed the order of the division bench directing the police to inquire into the allegation of the petitioner. The counsel added that the matter has been transferred to the Supreme Court.

The bench recorded the submission and said it “abstains from hearing the HCP", as the case is being handled by the top court.

On September 30, when the HCP was listed for hearing before the bench, the petitioner alleged that there are several criminal cases pending against the Isha Foundation. Further, he submitted that recently a criminal case under the Pocso Act has been registered against a doctor from Isha as he allegedly molested 12 girl students of an Adivasi government school.

After hearing the submission, the bench observed why Jaggi Vasudev who married off his daughter to secure a married life was encouraging others' daughters to pursue an ascetic life.

The bench directed the Coimbatore police to probe into the allegation and file a status report regarding the criminal cases pending against Isha.

The petitioner was a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. His two daughters both had masters in Engineering and had joined the Isha Foundation.

The grievances of the petitioner was that the Foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing their parents and relatives to meet them.