Is TN police aware that ganja is being sold across state, wonders HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the State police whether they were aware of the fact that ganja is being sold in several parts of the state.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking to provide basic facilities to the families relocated from slums.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji asked the State what actions were taken based on the report submitted by advocate commissioner K Elango. He was appointed by the court to inspect the relocation sites.

The report stated that most of the places where the slum dwellers were relocated have now become a hotspot for ganja sales. It also emphasised the importance of establishing rehabilitation centres in those areas.

After perusing the report, the bench said that ganja was easily available now, and asked the State why no steps were taken to address the menace, based on the report.

The government's counsel submitted that the smuggling of ganja has now rapidly reduced due to the various stringent actions taken by the State and sought time to place the actions taken based on the report filed by the advocate commissioner.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter to September 9 for further proceedings.

Pennurimai Iyakkam, a women's rights organisation moved the PIL seeking to direct the State to rehabilitate the slum dwellers who were evicted and not resettled to sites proximal to their sources of livelihood by redistribution or development of excess land acquired under the Tamil Nadu Urban Land Ceiling Act 1961.