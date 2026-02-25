Is Tamil Nadu set for a longer, harsher summer this year?

According to him, of the 12 weeks of peak summer between March and May, around four to six weeks are expected to experience intense heat and dry weather conditions. About two weeks may see convectional thunderstorms, while three to four weeks are likely to record normal temperatures. The convectional summer showers are expected to begin in the last week of March.

Tamil Nadu had witnessed unusually high fog conditions in January and February this year, unlike previous years. With the onset of summer approaching, temperatures are now projected to rise steadily.