Is Tamil Nadu set for a longer, harsher summer this year?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a harsher summer this year, with temperatures expected to be higher than last year and the heat possibly persisting until October, a private weather analyst has said.
Speaking about the seasonal outlook, weather blogger Hemachander R, also known as Delta Weatherman, said that the summer season will begin in the first week of March. He noted that the impact of heat during the March–May period will be stronger compared to last year.
According to him, of the 12 weeks of peak summer between March and May, around four to six weeks are expected to experience intense heat and dry weather conditions. About two weeks may see convectional thunderstorms, while three to four weeks are likely to record normal temperatures. The convectional summer showers are expected to begin in the last week of March.
Tamil Nadu had witnessed unusually high fog conditions in January and February this year, unlike previous years. With the onset of summer approaching, temperatures are now projected to rise steadily.
Though the southwest monsoon is expected to commence as usual in June, Hemachander said the State may continue to experience elevated temperatures during the same period. The heat is likely to persist until the end of September or even up to the second week of October.
He attributed the prolonged heat conditions to the possible impact of the El Nino phenomenon, which is generally associated with reduced rainfall and higher temperatures.
He further noted that 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025 were La Nina years that typically bring better rainfall. However, 2027 is projected to be a global El Nino year, which could lead to a significant rise in temperatures worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, the heatwave conditions during March and April 2027 could be severe.
Overall, he said 2026 is expected to be a year of rising heat, while 2027 could turn out to be an even hotter year.