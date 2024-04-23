Is Tamil Nadu govt aware of price rise of grocery items, asks PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday questioned whether the price monitoring committee headed by the State Food Minister was aware of the price rise of edible oil, pulses and grocery items across the state.

"Oil and grocery prices in Tamil Nadu have risen sharply in the past month. Prices of pulses, turmeric and chilli powder have gone up by Rs 15 per kg. The prices of grocery items including pepper, cumin, chillies and coriander have gone up to Rs.50 per kg. Oil prices have gone up to Rs 30 per litre. Due to this, the poor and middle-class people have been severely affected, " he said in a statement.

In the last few months, he noted that the rice price has gone up to Rs 15 per kg and the public has been severely affected. Now the prices of other commodities have also gone up, making them unaffordable for people.

"It is condemnable that the Tamil Nadu government has not taken any action to control the price of essential commodities when there are reports that the prices will increase further, " he said.

He wondered whether the price monitoring committee aware of the increase in the prices of oil, dal and grocery items.

"Has the Price Monitoring Committee submitted reports on this to the Government to facilitate measures to control prices? It is not known, " he added.

He demanded the state government increase the quantity of pulses and palm oil supplied to family cards at fair-price shops to two kg per card.

He also wanted the government to again provide urad dal at an affordable price along with other grocery items.