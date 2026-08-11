Is Parandur grounded? What about other options: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Palaniswami questioned whether the government was proceeding with the Parandur project or had abandoned it. He also accused the ruling dispensation of failing to fulfil several poll promises.

"We want to know the status of the Parandur greenfield airport project. Is the government continuing it or dropping it? Anyway, Tamil Nadu needs another international airport. I urge the ruling government to construct another international airport in a drought-hit area," he said.

Palaniswami also compared the State's financial position during the AIADMK regime between 2011 and 2021 with the present situation. He said his government had faced severe financial pressures, including revenue losses from cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic, but had kept the State's debt below Rs 5 lakh crore and controlled the prices of essential commodities.