Is matrimonial gossip anyone’s business?

When the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, was enacted, it contained a specific provision under Section 22 mandating that the proceedings in matrimonial disputes will be held in camera by the court. Section 22 reads: “(1) Every proceeding under this Act shall be conducted in camera and it shall not be lawful for any person to print or publish any matter in relation to any such proceeding except a judgment of the High Court or of the Supreme Court printed or published with the previous permission of the court. (2) If any person prints or publishes any matter in contravention of the provisions contained in sub-section (1), he shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to one thousand rupees.”

The judgments under this Act, when published in law journals with the description of parties, will hide the names of the couples and merely say Mr X vs Mrs Y, even though there was no prohibition on publishing the names. The idea was that matrimonial matters are largely in the private sphere, and it is unnecessary to give publicity to such proceedings.

In metropolitan cities, due to the increase in the number of cases regarding matrimonial affairs, and to create an umbrella forum, Parliament enacted the Family Courts Act. Since the Act was enacted only for procedural convenience, it did not contain any specific provision for in-camera proceedings, even though courts exercising jurisdiction under the various matrimonial laws do, as a matter of routine, hear those cases in camera.