Is filthy talk your last resort, asks TN Minister Nirmalkumar

"Is it your last weapon to speak in filthy language on stages about me and my leader?" Nirmalkumar asked regarding offensive remarks made by DMK leader A Raja.

Terming the demonstrations by DMK functionaries an "obscenity drama," the minister said people in Tamil Nadu, particularly women, were shocked by the speeches of some DMK functionaries.

He alleged that whenever issues such as corruption, betrayal and lies were raised against the DMK, its functionaries resorted to speeches mixing violence and obscenity.

"Can he show the alleged objectionable speeches of DMK functionaries to their own children and female members of their families?" he said.