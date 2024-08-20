Is EPS fit to be Leader of Opposition, questions Annamalai

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai said he is expecting better political maturity from the former chief minister.

“Does EPS, who has dirt in his mind without political civility, deserve to be the Leader of Opposition?” he questioned.

Talking to reporters after attending the FICCI event in Guindy here, Annamalai said, “Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the BJP and the DMK are in a tacit relationship. Is the BJP an untouchable party? How much dirt is in his mind? There is so much caste hatred in his mind. Is he fit to be the Leader of Opposition? Can a former CM speak like this?”

“Failing to celebrate such a big event for MGR is your (EPS) fault. DMK took advantage of Karunanidhi’s commemorative coin release ceremony to spread the fame of Kalaignar across the country,” he said alluding to EPS’s remarks against BJP and DMK.

Defending his presence in the coin release event, Annamalai said the BJP would pay its respects to those who have served the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu BJP has opened the window. Let alternative ideologies come in and go out. But, our foot is steady,” he noted.