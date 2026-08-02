Is CM Vijay real Ettappan Rahul refers to, wonders ex-Speaker Appavu

Appavu alleged that even though the government is running with the support of some alliance parties, including the Congress, the TVK government remains in confusion because the Chief Minister is unable to finalise a clear direction for the alliance or name the coalition.

"Since the TVK candidates are those who entered the election by giving a party fund, and because he does not fully know who they are, the Chief Minister does not have full trust and coordination over the ministers and MLAs," he said.

He went on to level specific allegations against several sitting TVK cabinet ministers and party functionaries, accusing them of various offences including unauthorised foreign travel, financial irregularities, and public misconduct. Only to divert attention from taking action against them, the CM is filing false charges against DMK members, Appavu claimed on his X handle.