Is CM Vijay real Ettappan Rahul refers to, wonders ex-Speaker Appavu

MADURAI: Former Speaker and DMK leader M Appavu took a different take on former ally Congress scion's 'Ettappans' remark, claiming that it was directed at the 'betrayal' of present alliance partner and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for running a government with RSS-BJP ideology despite surviving with the support of the Grand Old Party.
While DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran claimed it was Rahul who was Tamil Nadu's traitor for not taking up the Mekedatu or anti-NEET stance, Appavu took a divergent view.
"Is it true, CM sir, that political observers believe Rahul Gandhi indirectly criticised you, Joseph Vijay, as an 'Ettappan?" he wondered in a post on his X handle. Is it true that he is upset that the alliance party leader and Chief Minister Vijay, who is running a BJP-RSS-ideological government in Tamil Nadu with Congress support, did not meet him during his Chennai visit? He asked further.
Appavu alleged that even though the government is running with the support of some alliance parties, including the Congress, the TVK government remains in confusion because the Chief Minister is unable to finalise a clear direction for the alliance or name the coalition.
"Since the TVK candidates are those who entered the election by giving a party fund, and because he does not fully know who they are, the Chief Minister does not have full trust and coordination over the ministers and MLAs," he said.
He went on to level specific allegations against several sitting TVK cabinet ministers and party functionaries, accusing them of various offences including unauthorised foreign travel, financial irregularities, and public misconduct. Only to divert attention from taking action against them, the CM is filing false charges against DMK members, Appavu claimed on his X handle.