Is BJP losing Brahmins support in Tamil Nadu?

CHENNAI: The BJP is no more a Brahmin dominated party fume party insiders. Unlike the past, now the Tamil Brahmins dubbed as Tambrams are criticising the BJP for its undue behaviour towards them.

After K Annamalai assumed office, it is alleged that the Brahmins occupying key positions are sidelined and expelled from the party. Exuding displeasure over the party’s state unit, actor and former MLA SVe Shekhar, a strong supporter of PM Modi and BJP had accused Annamalai of political immaturity. The former IPS officer practices phone tapping, eavesdropping and encourages those with criminal backgrounds, Shekhar alleged.

“Ever since Annamalai took over as the president in 2021, Brahmins are sidelined and KT Raghavan was the first wicket to fall. Annamalai is running the party headquarters like a police station. He is promoting himself instead of the party. The list of ignored Brahmin functionaries include Raghavan, actor Gayathri Raghuram and the party’s lonely Chennai Corporation councillor Uma Anandhan. More than 30 leaders from his caste (Kongu Vellalar) were appointed as state office-bearers in a short period,” alleged the former MLA.

Political critic, Kishore K Swamy opined that the BJP all over India is against brahmins and it became a OBC party from 2014. “In Tamil Nadu, the state president is all against Brahmins. In our state, the BJP’s core vote bank is Brahmins. Uma Anandhan is the only ward councillor of BJP in Chennai Corporation. But, she is sidelined. Annamalai extended his support to the Adheenams, but what happened to the Deekshidars? For the new Parliament building inauguration, the ruling party didn’t invite Kanchi Shankarachariyar. It was Annamalai, who sought votes in Aravakurichi by showing Jayalalithaa and MGR photos. But today, he says that Jayalalithaa was a convict in DA case,” he added.

‘No question of caste discrimination’

Dismissing all the allegations, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said that there is no question of caste discrimination or any other discrimination in the party. “First of all, actor Shekhar is not a party member. Our leader Annamalai was an IPS officer and how can he discriminate against others when he knows the law and ethics? No one is against Raghavan. He himself resigned from the position, which he held due to unfortunate circumstances which is neither Annamalai’s nor the party’s fault. And another actor Gayathri Raghuram criticised the state president over the Kashi Tamil Sangamam issue through a tweet. So, she was suspended by the party and later she herself resigned from the party. Uma Anandhan is our ward councillor and she is not being sidelined. Those who work hard for the party are encouraged and no one is ignored,” Narayanan Thirupathy said adding BJP is a national party cutting across all caste and religious lines.

Meanwhile, a member of Tamil Brahmin association said that the Brahmins have multiple associations and they cannot force the voters. It is the members’ decision to support the BJP or not.