Iruttu Kadai Halwa wins Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026 honour

A 110-year-old Tirunelveli legacy

Iruttu Kadai Halwa has been associated with Tirunelveli's culinary identity for more than a century. Founded by Krishna Singh in 1900, the shop began as a modest establishment where he prepared halwa during the day and served it to customers in the evening. The Singh family has since continued the tradition of making and serving the halwa across generations, contributing to its enduring place in Tirunelveli's food culture.

The shop has retained its small, traditional set-up and is located near the Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli town. Its name, ‘Iruttu Kadai’, literally translates to ‘dark shop’, a reference to when the shop used to be lit by just a single bulb. The shop also operates only around dusk, from 5 to 10 pm daily.

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the shop's current owner, P Sulochana Bai, in a trademark dispute, holding that no one else was entitled to use the ‘Iruttu Kadai’ name for halwa.