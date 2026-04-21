Irula couple get justice as Villupuram court hands 3-year jail term in bonded labour case

For forcing bonded labour on a tribal couple Masi (55) and M Govindhammal (45) along with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren between 2022 and 2024, the Sessions Judge A Packia Jothi on March 30 sentenced three years rigorous imprisonment to the accused, who was running a brick kiln business in Salem.

The court convicted the accused, S Selvakumar (42) from Vazhappadi taluk under different provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), BLSA Act and the POA Act.

The multiple provisions included one year imprisonment under Section 146 BNS, three years rigorous imprisonment under the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, three years rigorous imprisonment each under Sections 16, 17, and 18 of the BLSA Act and one year imprisonment under the POA Act, Section 3 (1) (h). Selvakumar has also been fined Rs 5,000.

Commenting on the sentence, Madras HC advocate Roseann Rajan, and an expert consultant for 15 years on human trafficking cases in India, said, “The verdict is encouraging. A fair trial was conducted in a shortest timeline. Also, it is the first case where a trial court in India has awarded three years imprisonment under all of the three sections charged on the accused under bonded labour.”

Roseann, who has assisted the district administrations across India with over 150 rescue operations on human trafficking for labour, piped in: “The timespan of the trial (seven months and 29 days) is particularly crucial as it prevents victims from returning to bonded labour. Because the Central Sector Scheme for rehabilitation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment allows monetary settlement for rehabilitation (initially Rs 30,000) and larger amounts only after the conviction.”