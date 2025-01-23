Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin; terms it TN's gift to the world

CHENNAI: In an event where Chief Minister MK Stalin promised another surprise announcement related to the Archaeology Department, he highlighted that Iron age began in Tamil Nadu over 5,300 years ago, marking a significant milestone in both Indian and world history.

Speaking at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Stalin outlined several key initiatives by the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, including the launch of the “Irumbin Thonmai” (Antiquity of Iron) book, the foundation laying for the Keezhadi and Gangai Konda Cholapuram museums, and the inauguration of the Keezhadi website.

“Through the results of recent excavations, the technology of extracting iron from iron ore has been introduced in Tamil Nadu not only in Tamil Nadu, but also globally. We can proudly say that this is a great gift that Tamil land gave to mankind,” he said.

Stalin also pointed out that the historical discoveries in Tamil Nadu have significant implications for India’s past.

“The Keezhadi excavation results have established that urban civilization and literacy in Tamil Nadu began in the 6th century BC. The Sivasakalai excavation results revealed that rice was cultivated in agricultural crops on the banks of the Porunai river 3,200 years ago, have further proven Tamil Nadu's role in ancient technological advancements,” he added.

Stalin reaffirmed that these historical revelations are not myths or political claims, but scientifically validated facts accepted by global scholars.