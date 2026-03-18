Tamil Nadu: Shocked by Centre's order to withdraw State MSP amount, farmers plan protest

On January 9, 2026, the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, sent a circular to the state governments to review the existing bonus (incentive) given by the state governments in addition to the MSP for paddy and wheat.

The department had also suggested discontinuing the bonus, and this issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha by Kerala MP John Brittas during the session, and he received a response from the department that reassured the suggestion. And John Brittas shared this in his ‘X’ handle and said that the Kerala farmers who were receiving Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy, which includes the state incentive of Rs 631 per quintal. He also charged that the farmers would lose their income to a large extent when the state incentive was withdrawn.