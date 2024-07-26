Iris-based scan completed for 90% PDS beneficiaries: Fading fingerprints no longer to trouble elderly in ration shops

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Department officials have informed that the Iris-based scanning of beneficiaries for Aadhaar authentication has been completed in 90 per cent of the Fair Price Shops across the State.

This assumes significance as senior citizens face hurdles in getting supplies through fingerprint-based authentication, which often fails as fingermarks fade for senior citizens. Elderlies who were forced to depute one of their family members or use other arduous methods to purchase essentials at Public Distribution System(PDS) shops can now use iris-based scan for ease of purchase.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies department officials, Iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication are up and running in 90 per cent of Fair Price Shops. It will be implemented in all ration shops, they added.

“When the biometric fingerprint did not work in a few ration shops, there was delay and difficulty for users to purchase essential commodities. Based on the requests from the card holders, the Iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication were introduced in the ration shops,” a senior official said.

Senior citizens (above 80) have also been exempted from visiting ration shops and availing commodities on their behalf by authorising any person, after completing due procedures fixed by the government to get a proxy certificate. 3,15,437 ration cards have been issued with the proxy certificate by the state government.

Officials also informed that the issuance of new ration cards will commence in August.