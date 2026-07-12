IRCTC to launch upgraded ticket booking website with simplified features: Report

New website under testing

According to the report, the upgraded website has been developed and is currently undergoing preliminary testing before its public launch. Southern Railway officials said the revamped platform is expected to significantly improve the overall booking experience by reducing delays and simplifying the reservation process.

Passengers have also raised concerns about CAPTCHA verification, stating that the codes are often difficult to read and enter correctly. In many cases, booking attempts fail because of technical glitches, resulting in passengers losing the opportunity to secure tickets, especially under the Tatkal quota.