IRCTC to launch upgraded ticket booking website with simplified features: Report

CHENNAI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to launch an upgraded version of its ticket booking website with several user-friendly features aimed at making the reservation process faster and more convenient, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
At present, passengers book railway tickets through the IRCTC website and mobile application. Railway officials said that more than 82 per cent of all ticket bookings are carried out through the IRCTC website. However, passengers have frequently complained about technical issues, particularly during Tatkal bookings, when the portal often experiences server congestion due to heavy demand.
According to the report, the upgraded website has been developed and is currently undergoing preliminary testing before its public launch. Southern Railway officials said the revamped platform is expected to significantly improve the overall booking experience by reducing delays and simplifying the reservation process.
Passengers have also raised concerns about CAPTCHA verification, stating that the codes are often difficult to read and enter correctly. In many cases, booking attempts fail because of technical glitches, resulting in passengers losing the opportunity to secure tickets, especially under the Tatkal quota.
The upgraded website will introduce four major changes designed to make online booking easier.
Among the key improvements is the removal of unnecessary CAPTCHAs, which have long been a source of frustration for users. The new platform will also eliminate pop-up windows, flashing graphics and other distracting elements that slow down the booking process.
Another significant enhancement will allow passengers to view seat availability across all travel classes on a single screen, enabling them to compare options quickly without navigating through multiple pages.
Railway officials said these changes are intended to make ticket booking more seamless and improve the overall user experience. They added that the simplified interface is expected to benefit lakhs of passengers who rely on the IRCTC portal for daily and Tatkal ticket reservations.