IRCTC signs MoU with Korea Tourism Organisation to promote cross cultural tourism

CHENNAI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South zone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) to promote cross-cultural tourism.

The MoU was formalisd on Thursday by P Rajalingam Basu, group general manager, IRCTC South zone and Myong Kil Yun, regional director, KTO, South Korea.

The objective of this MoU is to promote and develop South Korea and Tamil Nadu as a preferred tourist destinations for tourists based in Tamil Nadu and South Korea.

Strengthening Ties for Tourism!



In a significant step towards enhancing inbound and outbound tourism between India and South Korea, IRCTC has signed an MoU with the Korea Tourism Organization @KoreanTravel on October 10, 2024. The MoU was signed by Mr. P. R. Basu IRCTC Group… pic.twitter.com/uoLevTEnzX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 11, 2024

TN shares a rich cultural heritage and strong historical links with Korea, officials told press in the sidelines of the MoU event.

When asked about how it would be beneficial for the Koreans in Chennai as the city has a good number of Koreans, Pankash Ravish, IRCTC additional general manager of tourism said, "This MoU is beneficial for both the countries and would provide opportunities for them to explore the cultural heritage of India". Special emphasis will be on South India as a destination known for its temples, history and culture.

Currently, IRCTC is providing two packages, one to Seoul, the capital city of South Korea and Busan which costs Rs 89,000 per person (for double and triple bookings only) for 5 nights and 6 days.

The second package is to Seoul which costs Rs 72,000 per person (double and triple booking) for 3 nights and 4 days.

The details of the package is available in the IRCTC website for the travellers.