Irate women block road in Tiruvaiyaru for enrolling into KMUT scheme

TIRUCHY: Women from Tiruvaiyaru on Friday staged a road blockade condemning officials for making them run from pillar to post for enlisting them in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.

According to the residents from Kaduveli village near Tiruvaiyaru, as many as 507 women applied for the benefit under the KMUT scheme. Among them, 108 were left out from the list.

Subsequently, they approached the VAO, who suggested they approach the RDO. When they approached the RDO, he had not given them proper response and asked them to go back to the VAO to reapply for the benefit.

The irate women assembled at Tirukattupalli-Tiruvaiyaru highway and blocked traffic on Friday. On information, Tiruvaiyaru inspector Vanitha rushed to the spot and held talks with them. Since the women demanded the revenue officials to give them an assurance, the Tahsildhar Palaniappan, who went to the spot held talks with the agitating women. He assured to solve their problems.

Still, the women insisted upon the Tahsildar to ensure them the online registration of their applications and asked proper direction to the officials involved in uploading the applications. Upon assurance by the Tahsildar, the women withdrew their protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on Tirukattupalli-Tiruvaiyaru highway.