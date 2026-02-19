Irate students pelt stones at sparse bus trying to leave them behind in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: Frustrated school students pelted stones at a government bus on Thursday as the driver tried to move the vehicle before they could board in Madurantakam.
The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operates a bus from the Madurantakam transport depot to Orathi via Acharapakkam (Route no. 12). It operates only at specific timings in the morning and evening.
A large number of school students are dependent on this limited service.
The bus was heavily crowded on Thursday morning when it arrived at the Keezh Athivakkam bus stop from Orathi. When many students who are from Madurantakam schools tried to board, the driver reportedly closed the door as the bus was overcrowded and prepared to leave.
Frustrated by this, some students picked up stones and hurled them at the rear side windows of the bus, breaking the glass. Passengers inside the bus were left shocked and spooked. A few students even attempted to climb into the bus through the shattered rear windows.
The bus was immediately halted, and Orathi police rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry. During preliminary questioning, residents and students told police that if they missed this particular bus, the next service would arrive only after two hours, making it impossible for them to reach school on time. They claimed that the driver's decision to close the doors abruptly triggered the students.
Residents said the population in the villages has increased over the past decade, leading to a rise in the number of daily commuters.
Despite repeated demands for additional bus services, only the same one or two buses that were operated nearly 10 years ago continue to ply the route.
Villagers have urged the authorities to introduce additional buses on the route to prevent such incidents in the future. However, police said that damaging government property is unacceptable under any circumstances and further inquiry is under way.