Irate students pelt stones at sparse bus trying to leave them behind in Madurantakam

Frustrated by this, some students picked up stones and hurled them at the rear side windows of the bus, breaking the glass. Passengers inside the bus were left shocked and spooked. A few students even attempted to climb into the bus through the shattered rear windows.

The bus was immediately halted, and Orathi police rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry. During preliminary questioning, residents and students told police that if they missed this particular bus, the next service would arrive only after two hours, making it impossible for them to reach school on time. They claimed that the driver's decision to close the doors abruptly triggered the students.

Residents said the population in the villages has increased over the past decade, leading to a rise in the number of daily commuters.