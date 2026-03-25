Iran war hits Namakkal, egg price drops by 40 paise in 3 days

CHENNAI: Egg prices in Namakkal, one of India’s largest poultry hubs, have dropped by 40 paise over the past three days, triggering concern among farmers over mounting losses.
More than 7 crore eggs are produced daily in the Namakkal region and supplied across Tamil Nadu, other states, and export markets. The benchmark egg price for the country is also fixed here.
Amid a decline in demand linked to the ongoing US/Israel–Iran war, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) held a meeting in Namakkal on Tuesday (March 24) to review the situation.
Following discussions, the committee decided to reduce egg prices as large quantities remain unsold.
The price per egg, which stood at 445 paise on March 22, has now gone down to 405 paise, a drop of 40 paise within three days. The latest revision saw a cut of 20 paise from 425 paise.
Farmers said the price fall has resulted in a loss of nearly Re 1 per egg, pushing total daily losses in the region to around Rs 7 crore. They also warned that prices could decline further if demand does not pick up.
Meanwhile, the retail price of eggs in Namakkal remains at Rs 85 per tray, while chicken prices in Palladam continue to hold steady at Rs 129 per kg.