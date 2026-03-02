Iran crisis: TN gets over 1,200 calls; 70% from fretful kin in State

The Department for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils activated a 24/7 call centre on March 1 at 11.30 am, and within 24 hours, it received over 1,200 calls. Of these, around 800 calls were from within Tamil Nadu, mostly from close relatives enquiring about the safety of their family members working abroad. Nearly 300 calls were from Gulf nations, particularly Qatar, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.



"The majority of the calls received were from blood relatives anxious about their family members stranded in conflict-prone areas," an official from the department said.



Tamils working in Iraq and parts of the Gulf region stated that offices and establishments remain closed due to the tense situation. S Kannan, a native of Kovilpatti working in a private firm in Iraq, said, "We have been instructed to stay indoors. We don't know how or when we can return to our hometown."