Iran crisis: TN gets over 1,200 calls; 70% from fretful kin in State

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, the Tamil Nadu government received a surge in distress calls on Monday, with nearly 70 per cent of the enquiries coming from family members in Tamil Nadu seeking information about relatives stranded in Gulf countries, amid the escalating US-Iran war crisis in West Asia.
The Department for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils activated a 24/7 call centre on March 1 at 11.30 am, and within 24 hours, it received over 1,200 calls. Of these, around 800 calls were from within Tamil Nadu, mostly from close relatives enquiring about the safety of their family members working abroad. Nearly 300 calls were from Gulf nations, particularly Qatar, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.
"The majority of the calls received were from blood relatives anxious about their family members stranded in conflict-prone areas," an official from the department said.
Tamils working in Iraq and parts of the Gulf region stated that offices and establishments remain closed due to the tense situation. S Kannan, a native of Kovilpatti working in a private firm in Iraq, said, "We have been instructed to stay indoors. We don't know how or when we can return to our hometown."
A similar situation prevails in Abu Dhabi, where a large number of Tamil and Kerala families reside. S Harinath, a native of Vellore, currently working in Abu Dhabi, noted, "Schools and offices remain closed. Classes and work are being conducted online. But we are worried, and we want to return home. However, no flights are operating."
Meanwhile, department officials stated that callers were being provided with counselling and verified updates to prevent panic and tension. The official further said, "Necessary arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of Tamils stranded in war-prone areas, once flight operations resume in the conflict-ridden region."