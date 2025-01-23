IPS reshuffle: New heads for Chennai traffic police, Tirunelveli DCP

CHENNAI: In a minor reshuffle, IPS officers in Tamil Nadu have been transferred and postings ordered with immediate effect.

* Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri, Superintendent of Police, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai vice P.Kumar.

* P.Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North is transfered and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South, in an existing vacancy.

* S.Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police is been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, in an existing vacancy.