IPS reshuffle: five officers transfered

M Vijayalakshmi, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Tiruchy, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Chennai. The appointment has been made by downgrading the vacant post of Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards. The government has also revived the cadre post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Chennai.

R Shiva Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Sivagangai district, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, replacing Abhishek Gupta, who has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Sivagangai district.