IPS reshuffle: five officers transfered

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of five IPS officers with immediate effect, including the revival of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Chennai cadre post.
M Vijayalakshmi, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Tiruchy, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Chennai. The appointment has been made by downgrading the vacant post of Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards. The government has also revived the cadre post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Chennai.
R Shiva Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Sivagangai district, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, replacing Abhishek Gupta, who has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Sivagangai district.
D Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Central Zone, Crime Branch-CID, Chennai, has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai, against an existing vacancy.
P R Meera, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rameswaram Sub-Division in Ramanathapuram district, has been posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Office Automation and Computerisation, in the office of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Chennai.