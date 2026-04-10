IOCL raises commercial LPG quota to 70% in Tamil Nadu, fuel supplies remain stable

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at stabilising the regional energy market, AS Sahney, chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, on Friday announced that the commercial LPG quota for Tamil Nadu has been increased to 70% of original levels with immediate effect.
Following a review of the State’s fuel position, Sahney, who had also met with Chief Secretary N Sai Kumar at the Secretariat, said that the supply of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel remained “absolutely comfortable”, with refineries operating at near-full capacity.
“Domestic LPG continues to be the top priority, with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) meeting 100% of TN’s daily demand of around 5 lakh cylinders. While a waiting period of 6-8 days persists in some areas, efforts are under way to reduce delays. Essential sectors, including hospitals and educational institutions, are receiving their full requirements without restrictions,” he clarified.
Responding to reports of delays of over 20 days in parts of suburban Chennai, he said that a detailed review had been carried out and the situation would be normalised by Saturday evening. To check hoarding and irregularities, the State government has conducted more than 10,000 inspections, while OMCs have carried out over 1,500 surprise raids across TN, leading to action against erring distributors.
Highlighting India’s resilience amid an ongoing 40-day global conflict, Sahney said, “Crude oil sourcing has been diversified to 41 countries from 25 earlier, with LPG procurement also expanded. The public must avoid panic buying, as adequate inventories are available.”
He added that the government’s focus remains on ensuring availability, distribution and affordability, while promoting a gradual shift to piped natural gas as a cleaner and more economical alternative.
Referring to global logistics, he noted that transit through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz remains sensitive, but affirmed that energy security continues to be the priority.