IOCL raises commercial LPG quota to 70% in Tamil Nadu, fuel supplies remain stable

Following a review of the State’s fuel position, Sahney, who had also met with Chief Secretary N Sai Kumar at the Secretariat, said that the supply of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel remained “absolutely comfortable”, with refineries operating at near-full capacity.

“Domestic LPG continues to be the top priority, with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) meeting 100% of TN’s daily demand of around 5 lakh cylinders. While a waiting period of 6-8 days persists in some areas, efforts are under way to reduce delays. Essential sectors, including hospitals and educational institutions, are receiving their full requirements without restrictions,” he clarified.