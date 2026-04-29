IOC gets nod for Kochi to Thoothukudi gas pipeline

The project, named the Kochi–Kanniyakumari–Thoothukudi Pipeline (KDTL), received its letter of authorisation on March 9 after completion of bidding, with Indian Oil Corporation submitting its acceptance on March 19. The Union government has been taking steps to expand access, including encouraging a shift to PNG following shortages in commercial LPG cylinders. The agreement was signed by Indian Oil Corporation Chief General Manager Johan Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Secretary Anjan Kumar Mishra.