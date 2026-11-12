Invoke Goondas Act against those dumping Kerala medical waste in Tenkasi: TN BJP chief Nainar

In a statement, he alleged that tonnes of biomedical waste brought from the neighbouring State were being dumped and burnt in agricultural fields and open spaces in Tenkasi district. He pointed to discarded bottles labelled 'For sale in Kerala only' as evidence of the alleged interstate movement of waste. He demanded that authorities book those involved under the Goondas Act, warning that the State could not become a dumping ground for Kerala's waste.

Questioning the government's failure to prevent such consignments from entering Tamil Nadu, Nainar said Kerala maintained stringent border checks to keep out waste from other states, while Tamil Nadu failed to exercise similar vigilance.